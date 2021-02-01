Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5 is all set to go off-air and will be replaced by another supernatural show ‘Kuchh Toh Hai’. The show is a spin-off of Naagin 5 and the story continues with Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and Veer (Sharad Malhotra) consummating their marriage, the union of Naagin and Cheel is against the nature of law. Hence, their offspring will be born to unknowingly create chaos. The story revolves around Priya Mukherjee and Rehan Rajput and their ill-fated love story. Also Read - 'Don't Be Misogynist'! Producer Pritish Nandy Slams Salman Khan For Supporting Rakhi Sawant

Talking about the show, Sharad Malhotra told Times Of India, “They have a new story coming in, Naagin 5 new roop mein and it is called Kuchh Toh Hai, which starts next week.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant’s Mother to Undergo Chemotherapy to Treat Cancerous Gallbladder Tumour



Speaking on bidding goodbye to the show, he said, “When the whole world froze, Ekta ma’am offered me this amazing character, and I was lucky to have been part of this huge franchise. I think 2020 has been an amazing year for me. It was the year of the pandemic, but professionally for me, the year was fantastic. Personally, I had a few losses and setbacks, but I think 2020 has been great, and 2021 has started on a great note, too. But saying goodbye is not too great, it brings back all those memories we had with the cast, all the fun we had on set. Veeranshu Singhania (his character on the show) will always be a part of me, it will be with me forever and I’ll always be grateful and thankful to Ekta ma’am for giving me the show.”

However, the lead actors Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra would be seen in first couple of episodes to warm up the audience with new story before they bid goodbye.

A source told Indian Express that Naagin 5 was always set to be a finite one and given that the show could not garner expected numbers, the makers decide to bring it to a logical end rather than unnecessarily stretching the plot.

Ekta Kapoor’s Kuchh Toh Hai will air from February 7, 2021. The show stars Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput.

Watch this space for the latest updates!