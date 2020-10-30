Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu recently asked his fellow contestant Nikki Tamboli to not speak in the Marathi language. This irked Shiv Sena who created a ruckus in Mumbai and threatened to vandalise the sets of the show. After Jaan’s apology on the show, now his father has apologised in a video that’s being widely shared on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 28 Episode Major Highlights: Jaan Kumar Sanu Issues Public Apology Over His 'Marathi' Statement

Popular playback singer Kumar Sanu said sorry to the state of Maharashtra and mentioned that his son has done a mistake by commenting on the Marathi language. Sanu went on to blame Jaan's upbringing by his mother for the entire controversy. He said he has been separated from Jaan and his mother for the last 27 years and it is due to how his wife has brought up their son that he can't think before making such remarks on a show.

Sanu got divorced from his first wife Rita Bhattacharya after the reports of his alleged affair with actor Meenakshi Seshadri surfaced in the media. The singer has three sons from this first wife and two daughters from his second wife Saloni Sanu.

In the video, the famous singer is also seen recalling how he has sung in the Marathi language and has respected all the languages. He also highlighted how he has collaborated with Balasaheb Thackeray in the past and is grateful for what Mumbai has given him in his life.

Earlier, as seen in the show, Jaan Kumar Sanu was called inside the Confession Room and was asked to apologise for his remark allegedly insulting the Marathi language. With folded hands, Jaan apologised and mentioned that he never intended to hurt any sentiments. Even the channel rendered an apology for airing the content and not chopping it off.