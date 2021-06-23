Kumar Sanu breaks silence on the Indian Idol 12 controversy: The reality singing show Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines with several controversies. It all started ever since its Kishore Kumar special episode aired on television. The show has been mired in controversies and the recent celebrity who spoke on Indian Idol is Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu. He has ruled hearts with his songs in the 90s and had also come in the show as a special guest. In a recent interview, Kumar Sanu opened up about Indian Idol 12’s work format. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar Praises Arunita Kanjilal's Soulful Performance on Tere Liye, Says ‘Lata ji Ki Yaad Dila Di’

Kumar Sanu recently spoke to Hindustan Times where he was asked about the controversies around singing reality shows like Indian Idol. He was asked if reality shows offer a platform for talent to be discovered. Sanu said, "Jitna gossip Hoga, utna TRP badhega, samjha karo. Badi baat nahi hai (The more the gossip, the better will be the TRP. Please understand. It is no big deal)." Sanu added, "Talent finds a way and these shows bring the talent to the fore, but what next? Not just Indian Idol, every show brings such talent to a public platform. Maybe they do not get a chance in the industry, they may get a chance to get some work and money."

Kumar Sanu mentioned that it is the duty of producers and directors to offer them work. He continued, “It is the responsibility of producers, music directors to offer work to them. Many singers are there, they are talented but someone needs to give them work. These shows work to bring the talent to the limelight, and industry people need to offer them work.”

Kumar Sanu on The Change in Style of Singing

Kumar Sanu reveals that the style of singing has changed. He said: “Directors now want us to sing in a certain way while earlier we could sing in our own style. We have become technically upgraded but the soul of yesteryear music is missing. I talk about the 90s, that is missing. So many films were musical hits earlier. Now, the focus and development is on sounds while the soul is missing. I would want it to be a priority that producers maintain the soul of the songs.”

When Kumar Sanu Used to Sing in Hotels

Kumar Sanu recalls the time when he used to sing in hotels and Jagjit Singh found him. It was Kalyanji Anandji who gave him the break and Gulshan Kumar was the first one to introduce me publicly.