Singer Kumar Sanu has once again come out to speak about the claims his son Jaan Kumar Sanu made after being evicted from Bigg Boss 14. The popular playback singer mentioned that he tried to help Jaan in his singing career as opposed to his claims of how his father was never there to help him in his career. In an interview with Times of India, Kumar Sanu said that he had put Jaan in touch with a few filmmakers like Mukesh Bhatt and Ramesh Taurani who also met him, however, what happened later is not in his hands.

Sanu added that he even took Jaan along to some of his concerts. He was quoted as saying, "He asked me to call a few industry people who I know. I called Mukesh Bhatt ji, Ramesh Taurani ji and a few others, and Jaan went to meet them, but now it's up to them if they want to give him work. In fact, when Jaan wanted to be a part of some of my live concerts, I let him join me for a few."

Jaan, in his statement during his stay in the Bigg Boss house and after being eliminated, had said that his father 'refused to stay in touch with him' in all these years and did not support him professionally. In the show, when fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya nominated him, calling him a product of nepotism, he told the audience that he has never received any support from his father, therefore, it's not fair to target him.

Jaan was quoted as saying, “My father has never been a part of my life. I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer – you can ask him why. There are so many celebs in the industry, who have got divorced and remarried. They may not talk to their ex-wife, but they have never shied away from supporting their children from their first marriage. They have always taken responsibility for their children. But, in my case, my father Kumar Sanu refused to keep in touch with us.”

In his interview, Kumar Sanu also said that his son should now drop ‘Kumar Sanu’ from his name and use his mother’s name instead. “I appreciate his respect for his mom, and I believe in giving even more respect to his mother. He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya, not Jaan Kumar Sanu because, firstly, Ritaji has done a lot for him, and secondly, people will start comparing him with me, which is not good for him as a newcomer,” he said.

Earlier, the veteran singer had said that he was not in favour of Jaan participating in Bigg Boss, however, he didn’t give it a lot of attention at the end when he saw that his son was really keen on trying his luck there. Jaan was recently eliminated from the show.