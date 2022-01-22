Mumbai: Veteran actor Arun Bali has been diagnosed with a rare long-term neuromuscular disease called Myasthenia Gravis. As reported by ETimes, the actor is currently admitted at Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai and is even unable to speak clearly.

Nupur Alankar, who is a member of the Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and also known to Arun Bali for years told ETimes that she was on a telephonic call with the actor when she notices that something was not right with his speech. “I was on a call with Arun Bali sir when I sensed something is majorly wrong with his speech and pointed it out to him. After that, I tried contacting his son Ankush, but couldn’t get through. Then I called up Rajeev Menon who is Ankush’s colleague and got his other number and I advised him to take Arun sir to the hospital immediately,” Nupur said.

Nupur was then informed by Arun Bali’s daughter that he has been diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis. “His daughter Itishree informed me about his condition. I am truly concerned. I pray for his fast recovery,” she added.

Arun Bali has worked in several television shows and movies. He was also seen in the popular show Kumkum which starred Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala. Apart from this, Arun Bali was also seen in Kedarnath along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 3 Idiots along with Aamir Khan, OMG: Oh My God along with Akshay Kumar and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among other movies.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Arun Bali!