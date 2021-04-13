TV actor Arjit Taneja, who is best known for his roles in Naagin 5 and Kumkum Bhagya, has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing the same, she announced on Instagram, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under home quarantine and following all the necessary protocols. Followed all safety guidelines, but it is what it is. If you have come in contact with me recently, then please get tested — for yourself and those around you. The virus is real and it is spreading. Don’t let your guard down (I kind of did). Take care and be safe.” Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic Long Way From Over, Says WHO Chief

He simply captioned the post, "Stay Safe."

Many television celebrities and Bollywood stars contracted the virus in the last few weeks. Anupama’s majority of the cast has tested positive for coronavirus including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Panday, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Aashish Mehrotra. Among Bollywood celebrities include Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, among others tested positive.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the second wave of the coronavirus is said to be more infectious than the first one. Maharashtra is currently observing night curfew as well as a weekend lockdown. The government is considering to impose more strict coronavirus guidelines, more complete lockdown like last year.