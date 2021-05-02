Mumbai: Kumkum Bhagya actor Ashlesha Savant has tested positive for Covid-19. Informing her fans on Instagram, she said that she is under home quarantine and is following the doctor’s protocol. She wrote in a note, “I tested positive for Covid-19 today. Following my Doctor’s Protocol. Isolating and quarantined at home. Please take care and stay safe. Most importantly stay calm. Prayers and strength for all. Thank you for your love and support.” She also shared photo of thermometer and an oximeter in an outstretched palm. She captioned the post, “Please take care and stay calm.” Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Join Hands to Help India Fight Covid-19 Crisis, Virushka to Share Deets Soon

Check Out The Post Here:



On Saturday, Rubina Dilaik also tested positive for coronavirus. She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “I always look out for silver lining !! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days ! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days , plz get yourself tested!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)



Recently, Hina Khan confirmed that she has contracted the virus as well, a few days after her father passed away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)



Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave, who was shooting in Bhopal for a web series, tested positive for the dealy virus and was shifted to Intensive Care Unit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHUBHHI (@shubhiahuja)



Meanwhile, Aslesha is known for her role as Meera in Kumkum Bhagya. She has also featured in shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha and Saat Phere.