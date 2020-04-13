Actor Ashish Gokhale, who made his acting debut with ZEE TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, is currently serving the coronavirus patients at a private hospital in Mumbai. While Gokhale has impressed many with his performances on the screen, he is also a doctor by profession and since this is the best time to serve the country, the doctor has been working 24×7 at the hospital. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Applauds Actor Shikha Malhotra Who Turns Nurse to Fight Against COVID-19, Calls Her 'Real-life Hero'

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, he has also worked in TV show Tara From Sitara and in movies like Gabbar Is Back, and Marathi film Mogra Phulaalaa. In his latest interview with news agency PTI, Gokhale mentioned that he loves to act on-screen and he has been doing it for a long time but he never quit practising as a doctor. The actor said he always used to shoot for his TV shows in the day and perform his duty of a doctor at night. Also Read - Actor Who Worked With Sanjay Mishra Becomes Nurse to Help Coronavirus Patients in Mumbai

“Before lockdown, I would go for shoots during day time and in the night I come to a multi-specialty hospital. I last shot for a TV show on March 14. I miss being on sets, the moment between ‘roll camera and action’ was magical. But I am in the role of Dr Ashish now. I don’t have to take an effort to be in this role. I have learned it for five-and-half years and done practice too. Because of the coronavirus, I am into this 24×7. I want to save people. I want to help in curing this virus,” he said.

The 31-year-old general physician is hopeful that once these tough times are over, the doctors in the country will be treated with the kind of love they deserve because lately, many people had started thinking that doctors exploit the patients by extracting money from them and asking them to take the unnecessary expensive diagnosis. “There is an opinion that doctors fool patients to undergo several tests just for money. It was a thankless job. After a few days when everything is sorted, doctors will again be treated the way they were earlier,” Gokhale said.

He mentioned that ever since the lockdown was announced on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has been working on round the clock shifts. Gokhale added that his father was against his acting but he gave up when he convinced him that he would never leave practising medicine and will balance doing both.

Currently, there’s nothing else on Gokhale’s mind than treating his patients and getting rid of this difficult time. He said he can’t wait to return on the sets and starts shooting again but as of now, his patients are his priority.