Veteran actor Zarina Roshan Khan, who played the role of Indu Dadi on Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, passed away from cardiac arrest a few days back. The senior actor was much loved by the team of the show and was doing fine until the sudden cardiac arrest took away her life. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Alert September 2, 2020: Ranbir, Abhi Nab Sanju, Aliya Tries to Find Out Sanju's Phone
The 54-year-old actor had reportedly worked as a stuntwoman in many films before switching to the TV shows. Zarina’s co-stars from the show – Shabbir Ahluwalia, and Sriti Jha remembered her in their social media posts. The senior actor was known for her infectious energy on the sets and a lively attitude. While Sriti posted a small video of the late actor dancing on the sets of the show, Shabbir posted a picture of himself posing with her. He captioned his post as, “Ye chand sa Roshan Chehra 💔” (sic) Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya Actor Trupti Shankhdhar Claims Her Father Attempted to Kill Her, Asks For Police Protection in Video
Actor Anurag Sharma from the show remembered Zarina and said that she was always full of life. He told the media, “The news is true and very shocking. She was a sweet lady, full of life. Even at this age, she was so energetic. I think she worked as a stunt woman at the beginning of her career and she was exactly like a fighter in real life. I shot with her last month and we had a good time. She was all fine, but suddenly this news came today in our group. I pray her soul rests in peace.”
May her soul rest in peace!