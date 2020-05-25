Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh is expecting her first child with husband Karan Shah. Taking to Instagram, she shared couple of pictures where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. In the photos, she and Karan touch stomach to stomach as their pet dog looks upon the couple in an adorable picture. Also Read - TV News: Kumkum Bhagya Fame Shikha Singh is Pregnant, Flaunts Baby Bump in Latest Pics

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Kisses galore Why should only mom dad have all the fun, I’m gonna be a big brother too #familypotrait #onlylove #lotsofkisses #lotsofhugs #positivity #happiness #content #peaceofmind #pawsome #lockdownlife #thistooshallpass #booyaacorona #weshallovercome #spreadsmiles #spreadlove #spreadkindness.” (sic) Also Read - These photos of Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh honeymooning in Australia and Fiji are absolutely adorable!

A few days back, she announced her pregnancy on social media. Keeping it under wraps for a few months, she told SpotboyE, “I didn’t plan to keep it a secret but I just wanted some phase of my pregnancy to pass on and then share the news with everyone. But, I didn’t want to make it late either by surprising everyone a bit too much. So, I think this was the right time and obviously, my family and close friends knew about it already.”



She also spoke about her pregnancy to Times of India and said, “When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that Corona would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with COVID-19, I have been on a break since March.”



Shikha gained popularity from the daily show Kumkum Bhagya where she was seen playing the negative role. She even featured on the shows such as Left Right Left, Sasural Simar Ka, Phulwa, Uttaran, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and Na Aana Is Des Laado.

The couple got married to Karan Shah, a pilot, in the year 2016 and they recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.