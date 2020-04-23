TV Actor Shikha Singh, who was last seen in Laal Ishq as Vibha has good news for her fans. She and her pilot husband Karan Shah are expecting their first child. Sharing the news on Instagram, Shikha posted two pictures with a caption “Boom Boom Ciao 💥”. On the other hand her husband Karan joked that their dog is not happy about the fact their peace is going to be “ruined” by the new addition to the family. “Us: Yayyy. Goku: Nooooo, peace gonna be ruined mannn! What did u do,” his caption read. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya Actor Dr Ashish Gokhale is Working 24x7 at Hospital to Treat The Coronavirus Patients

Talking to The Times of India, Shikha revealed that her baby is due in June. “When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that the coronavirus would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with COVID-19, I have been on a break since March. My husband is a pilot and because of the lockdown, he is at home, otherwise, he would have been traveling,” she said. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya July 25, 2019, Friday Written Update: Pragya-Abhi Find Out Nish Planted Drugs in Prachi's Bag

Shikha further added, “My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won’t be possible now. We are near to the hospital and doctor’s clinic and they are giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy”.

Soon after the post was shared on Instagram, congratulatory messages poured in from several television stars, including Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha and Priyanka Kalantri. Fans also wished the couple. “Congratulations. I wish you a safe delivery,” one Instagram user wrote. “God bless you both abundantly,” another commented.

On the work front, Shikha Singh was part of Kumkum Bhagya as the main antagonist. She made her small screen debut with Left Right Left, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Sasural Simar Ka to name a few.