All the Kumkum Bhagya lovers are cherishing the happy moments of Shabir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha Aka Abhi and Pragya as they are now married after overcoming problems in their relationship. The onscreen couple Abhi-Pragya was shown parting ways due to misunderstandings, family pressures but now, they got married and fans are celebrating their joy on social media. The sizzling chemistry of Abhi and Pragya in the show makes them the most favorite couple in the television industry. They both fell for each other, got married, had daughters and later separated, after more than 20 years, they are back as husband-wife.

The iconic couple got married after crossing all the barriers from the family. Abhi's sister Aaliya wanted him to marry Meera. However, Meera, who sacrificed her love, let the two (Abhi and Pragya) re-unite.

This is surely the most awaited moment for any Kumkum Bhagya fan. Netizens were quick to react on their marriage and blessed the onscreen couple for the wedding. One of the users wrote: “#AbhiGya Only❤️❤️❤️❤️ Everyone is watching kkb only for AbhiGya not for that Flop pidhi…End this Twins Crap and start AbhiGya fresh Track Reincarnation or Redux track #EndKKBDusriPidhi #ReincarnateAbhiGya”.

Another user said, “Best Jodi only Abhigya love you best jodi world ki best se best ho pls Abhigya new ki love story pls”. The third fan said, “BHIGYA FOREVER ❤️❤️❤️”.