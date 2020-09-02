In tonight’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir is happy that Prachi is going to be free but Rhea and Aliya are gripped with fear of getting caught. They are scared that their evil plan will be out in open and Abhi will again go against them. Aliya visits the jail and Abhi asks her who told her about the plan as only he and Ranbir knew about it. Aliya tries to find out an answer as she is dumbfounded and then looks for Sanju’s phone which is with the police. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya Actor Trupti Shankhdhar Claims Her Father Attempted to Kill Her, Asks For Police Protection in Video

Abhi will accompany Ranbir on his pursuit and chase down Sanju till his house. Ranbir enters the house and spot, someone, inside it. Rhea quickly hides as Ranbir gets distracted by Sanju’s entry into the house. Sanju gets nabbed by Abhi but he manages to scurry away. However, Abhi gets hold of Sanju’s phone and gives it to the policeman as evidence and they hear an unclear voice of a female. They try to find out who is the mastermind behind the plan but first they head out to find out where Sanju is. Also Read - MP Family Dances to 'Chhichhore' Song After Recovering From Covid-19, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Prachi is freed from the jail and Ranbir’s mother Pallavi feels sad about blaming Prachi. Pragya comes out to meet her daughter and Rhea tries to grab Pragya’s attention. Meanwhile, Aliya finds out that Sanju’s phone has been taken by the police and she tries to find out a way to get out of the unpleasant situation. Also Read - Thanks to Facebook, Hearing & Speech-Impaired Boy Reunites With His Family After 10 Years

In the previous episode, we saw Abhi and Ranbir nabbed Sanju while the latter fooled the police and ran away. However, Abhi got hold of Sanju’s phone which served as evidence on the trail of the mastermind of the plan that everyone suspects to be a lady because of the voice recordings. We saw how Pragya visited Mr Mehra’s office to blame him for Prachi’s condition but instead, she met his lawyer who was hired for Prachi’s bail. Later, Ranbir followed Sanju as he knew that he was involved in the case.

In tonight’s episode, we will see how everyone reaches the jail premises after hearing about Abhi and Ranbir’s discovery.

Will Aaliya and Rhea’s secret be out in open?

Watch the TV premiere before TV only on ZEE5.