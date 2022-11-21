This is How Much Kundali Bhagya Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is Earning Per Day | Exclusive

Kundali Bhagya Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's Earnings: Check the per-day salary of the TV actor.

Dheeraj Dhoopar | PC: https://www.instagram.com/dheerajdhoopar/

Dheeraj Dhoopar Salary: TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is known for playing the roles Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and now Rajkumar Yadav in Sherdil Shergill. However, Dheeraj is no more a part of Kundali Bhagya, his character has become a household name. He has also received several awards including Gold Awards and Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actor Male. If you are a fan of Dheeraj, then you’ll be quite surprised to know the per-episode earnings of the actor.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Earnings Per Day

A very well-placed source close to India.com informed us about Dheeraj Dhoopar’s earnings. According to the source, the actor charges a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh plus GST per day for his show. If the report is to be believed, then Dheeraj falls in the category of one of the highest-paid actors on Indian TV.

Talking about career growth, Dheeraj Dhoopar started his journey with television with his first show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, and further did several shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya. Kundali made him the youth icon as he was paired with Shraddha Arya aka Preeta. One of the reasons the show got successful was because of the camaraderie the actors shared with each other.

Currently, Dheeraj Dhoopar plays the lead in Sherdil Shergill where he is paired with Surbhi Chandna.