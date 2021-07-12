Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar is grabbing all the eyeballs with their latest massive twist. In the upcoming maha episode, Karan and Preeta will team up to uncover the villain. In the promo shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar on Instagram, Prithvi and Kritika are seen engaged in their wedding ceremony at home when Mahira enters the house and reveals Sherlyn’s truth. Making a big explosion, she tells the Luthra family that Sherlyn was carrying Prithvi’s baby and not of Rishab. Hearing the truth, Kritika breaks down in tears and Prithvi gets shocked at the revelation of his and Sherlyn’s truth.Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Sherlyn Reveals Why She Murdered Akshay; Karan to Get Free From Jail

Meanwhile, Sherlyn met with an accident and lost her baby. The Luthra family gets worried about Sherlyn and Preeta informs Karan that she wishes to become a mother. On the other hand, Prithvi finally finds out that Mahira was behind Sherlyn’s accident. When he goes to ask the truck driver over hitting Sherlyn instead of Preeta, he said that a girl came in and failed the plan. Prithvi then shows him the picture of Mahira and he confirms that she changed the plan. Also Read - TRP Report Week 17: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Replaces Anupamaa At Top Spot - Check The Full List Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)



In the upcoming episodes, he will be seen confronting Mahira and threatens to reveal the truth to the Luthra family. Mahira asks him to go ahead and reveal it to whoever he likes as she is not scared. Prithvi gets angry and goes to expose Mahira’s truth to the family. Also Read - TRP Report Week 10: Anupamaa Continues To Be On Top Spot, Kundali Bhagya Makes An Entry in Top 5

On the other hand, Karan and Preeta get suspicious and start investigating how the accident happened, and start finding the truck driver. They finally find the truck driver and him arrested. However, Karan and Preeta are unaware that the truck driver is Sherlyn’s hitman and was hired to murder Preeta.