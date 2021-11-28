New Delhi: It’s wedding season and we have already seen a number of celebrities getting married with their love. Whether it is Bollywood’s Rajkummar Rao or television’s Shraddha Arya, these celebrities left fans in complete awe with their stunning wedding ceremony pictures. The latest on the list is Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani. The actor is all set to tie the knot with fiancee Poonam Preet today i.e on November 27.Also Read - Preeta Hui Parayi! Shraddha Arya Wears Banarasi Saree, Looks Gorgeous in First Pics Post Wedding

However, ahead of the big fat Indian wedding, the couple's haldi ceremony pictures are going viral on social media. In these pictures, the groom and bride to be Sanjay and Poonam can be seen dressed in yellow. While Sanjay looked absolutely dashing in a yellow and white sherwani, his fiance wore a stunning lehenga. However, do not forget to miss Sanjay's yellow footwear too. These pictures are setting couple goals and are winning hearts on social media.

For the big day, Sanjay’s Kundali Bhagya co-stars have flown down to Delhi. Anjum Fakih, who plays Srishty in the show, shared pictures on her Instagram account where she can be seen posing with the couple. Ruhi Chaturvedi, Abhishek Kapur. Nupur Sanon, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Zaan Khan, who also star in Kundali Bhagya are also in Delhi for the wedding.

Earlier this month, Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya also tied the knot with Naval officer Rahul Nagal.

Congratulations Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet!