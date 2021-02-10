In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya as Preeta and Dheeraj Dhhoper as Karan Luthra, Akshay calls off his wedding with Kritika after Preeta tells him something in his ears. Soon after that, Kareena and Sarla get into a huge fight and Karan defends Preeta but asks Sarla about her actions. Preeta feels bad for whatever has happened and Srishti tries to pacify Karan. Furious Karan then asks Preeta to come home and collect her belongings. She responds by saying that she will come soon and collect it from Girish and won’t even meet him. Also Read - TRP Report Week 3: Anupama, Imlie Stand Strong in Top 2 Spots, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makes Smashing Entry

Meanwhile, Akshat pretends to be angry before the Luthras and manages to portray that he is sick of Preeta’s accusations and is completely innocent in order to avoid confessing his wrongdoings. As he takes a leave from Luthra house, Kritika breaks down in tears. Akshay also warns Preeta that she will face the brunt of this. Preeta then feels satisfied that Kritika is not marrying him.

Later, Karan questions Sarla why Preeta did not involve him in the plan and asks why she does not trust him. Sarla then loses her cool and says that Preeta need not to prove anything to the members of Luthra family. She then advises Preeta to stop worrying about Luthra family and to cut all ties with them. Sarla then takes Preeta home which makes Kraan feel bad but he does not stop her.

