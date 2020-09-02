In tonight’s episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan tells Preeta that they used to be best of friends at some point and because of that friendship he is giving Preeta one chance to leave respectfully but Preeta tells Karan that she is not going anywhere because Karan is her husband and she is going to stay in the Luthra house. Kareena tells Rakhi that Karan made a big mistake by tricking Preeta into marriage. Also Read - Naagin 5 August 16, 2020 Written Update: Adi Naagin, Cheel Aakesh, Naag Raj Reborn Again, History to Repeat Itself?

Sarla convinces Preeta to go back to the Luthra House and beat Sherlyn and Mahira at their own games and says that she will support Preeta in saving Mahesh and the Luthra family. On the other hand, Prithvi gets drunk and decides to return to Preeta's house to ask Sarla why she slapped him and no longer wants him as her son-in-law. He creates a scene at Sarla's house and the latter asks him to leave because Preeta has chosen Karan as her husband and she cannot do anything for him now.

At the Luthra house, Karan finds out his family is planning to get him married to Mahira again. He is disinterested and asks them to do whatever they think is right. Meanwhile, Preeta shocks everyone when she shows up to the Luthra House once again. She tells them that she will not leave because she is Karan's wife now.

In the last episode, Preeta reaches her house and Sarla does not welcome her and rather tells Preeta to leave the house for marrying Karan and getting rejected by him again. Sherlyn, on the other hand, convinces Daadi and Kareena to get Karan married to Mahira once again. Daadi announces that the wedding will happen the very next day. Rakhi goes to Karan’s room and tries to get him to stop drinking because he is upset. Preeta is about to leave the house but rushes back in when she hears her mother crying.

