There is something interesting coming up for Kundali Bhagya fans as the lead actor Shraddha Arya has shared a video, decked up in her avatar of Preeta. After sharing a series of drool-worthy pictures in a silver metallic gown with a thin strap and high slit, the diva has shared a gorgeous video where she is seen talking to the camera and ask fans to read her lips. Shraddha says ‘I love you’ in front of the selfie camera and her lips look beautiful while she says it. Fans are wondering whether she is in love with someone or it is just for her Instagram. Also Read - Vikas Gupta in Trouble: Roadies 9's Vikas Khoker Reveals 'He Asked For Nudes, Sexual Favours'

While sharing the video on Instagram, Arya wrote: “Could you read my lips? ❤️”. Her co-stars and fans were quick to react on her video. They took to the comment section and wrote words like “Slayer, gorgeous, hotness personified”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Fan Asks Disha Parmar To ‘Start Charging’ As She is ‘Official Contestant’ Now, She Goes ROFL

Watch the video here:



A few days ago, Shraddha gave a hefty dose of glitter by striking a pose wearing a thin strap silver gown with a slit to soaking in the sunshine on what looked like a balcony. She completed the look by wearing a clear acrylic heels and silver hoops. Taking to her Instagram handle, the hot diva shared a slew of pictures with a caption: “Pyaar Wo Yaar ke Jo Naam Pe Hi Mitt Jaaeee…❤️ . . . PS – Jaan ke Badle Me Jaan Lun Nazrana! #AllThatGlittersIsSilver”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

The month of January has almost ended and the Television Rating Points (TRP) report of the most-watched TV shows is out. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer remain in the fourth position in TRP list with 7,000 impressions.

