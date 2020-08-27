Actor Kushal Tandon has lashed out at a media report claiming that he dated Sushant Singh Rajput‘s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande after she broke up with the late actor. On Thursday morning, Kushal took to Twitter and made two posts slamming the article and urging all to keep him out of the entire issue. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Picture Kissing Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's Beau Vicky Jain Goes Viral

Kushal mentioned that Sushant was his dear friend and so is Ankita, therefore, any attempt to link him with the Manikarnika star is nothing but vicious. Sharing the screenshot of the article, the actor wrote, "This is a shame journalism, like really , I was a friend of both ,Sushanth was a brother and @anky1912 a friend , at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game … plz keep me out of this ……. Pouting facePouting facePouting facePouting facePouting faceshocking how we live in a world of news" (sic)

In his second tweet, the Beyhadh actor wished peace for his late friend. He mentioned that Sushant must be resting in heaven currently and nothing shall disturb his peace. Calling him an angel, Kushal wrote, “And for the world plz let his soul rest in peace it’s a circus Circus tent out here and the diamond must be laughing out loud from heaven ….. sushi take lite like u always did Red heartu chil it’s only caos down here you angel” (sic)

Many such fake reports are being curated in relation with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case just to garner some more views or clicks by sensationalising the entire matter. This rumour about Kushal and Ankita dating each other is just another piece.