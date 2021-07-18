Mumbai: Annup Sonii became a household name after he successfully hosted the television show Crime Patrol. However, he has now left fans stunned after completing a course in ‘Crime Investigation Scene.’Also Read - Tandav Controversy: Netizens Trend #BoycottTandav #BoycottBollywood For Allegedly Mocking Hindu Gods

Annup Sonii took to social media sharing that he has completed a certificate course in Crime Investigation Scene. He mentioned that he decided to utilise lockdown time and finished this course. The actor also shared his course completion certificate and wrote, "Certificate Course In "Crime Scene Investigation" During the recent lockdown I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes it was extremely challenging, going back to 'studies of some sort' 😊 But definitely a choice that I am proud of."

Also Read - Tandav Teaser: Saif Ali Khan’s Political Drama Gives a Tour Inside Pataudi Palace

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate Annup Sonii and fill the comment section of his post with heartfelt messages. While one of the fans wrote, “This is inspiring Anup Sir!! All the best,” another social media user mentioned that he has taken his Crime Patrol role too seriously. “Wow!! That’s taking your role’ at crime patrol veryyyyy seriously,” the person commented.

Annup Sonii has been hosting Crime Patrol for the last 11 years. The show is also one of the longest-running crime series.

Annup Sonii has worked in several other shows including the very successful Balika Vadhu. Recently, after the death of actor Surekha Sikri, he took to social media remembering ‘Maa-sa’. He shared a picture with the late actor and wrote, “Rest in peace Surekha Ji, thank you for all the teachings, guidance and love. It was an honour to share screen with you for 6 long years.”

