Actor-model Arshi Khan, who rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. Celebrities are often mobbed by their fans and something similar happened with Arshi when a fan suddenly kissed her hand after taking a selfie. In the video shared by a paparazzi, she obliged a fan with a selfie but the fan kissed Arshi’s hand without her consent that left her baffled about what just happened. She can be seen walking away from shutterbugs for a while and when she returned, a shutterbug asked, “Ye kya hogaya madam?”. To which Arshi simply said, “Chalo chalo, jaldi chalo.” Also Read - Viral Video: Villagers Use a Donkey in This Epic Jugaad to Beat The Heat, Video Will Leave You Amused | Watch

Watch the viral video here:



Fans reacted to the video and did not find it funny. One user wrote, “When celebrities push… I see comments saying… Why such rude behaviour… This is what happens when you let go off your guard.”

“Is this supposed to be funny? Kissing her hand without her consent?” wrote another.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Zoom Digital, Arshi had said that she doesn’t care about controversies. She was quoted as saying, “Initially, my life was very controversial definitely. In 2018, when I came out of Bigg Boss, it was not controversial. It is with every artist. I do not care. Mujhe farak nai padta in cheezo se. (These things do not matter to me). If it is more than the image has to be taken care of.”

On the work front, she was last seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. Her most recent work is the OTT series, Raat Ki Rani Begum Haan. She will be next seen in a Punjabi music video.