Mumbai: Santosh Anand, legendary Bollywood lyricist who once penned hits like – Ek Pyar Ka Nagma (Shor) and Tera Sath Hai Toh (Pyaasa Sawan) – appearance on Indian Idol 12 moved everyone to tears including singer Neha Kakkar, other contestants and audience of the reality show. Anand, who has spent the last several years in oblivion was once a renowned name in Mumbai, bagging Filmfare for Best Lyricist in 1974 and 1982. But Anand is spending his life in obscurity these days after the tragic death of his son and daughter in law in 2014.

Anand made an appearance on the Indian Idol 12 stage for an episode that was being shot in presence of Pyarelal (of Laxminkant-Pyarelal). Emotions flowed and tears rolled down as Anand started speaking and narrated how he used to fly to Mumbai so often. In his heydays, Anand gave Bollywood hits like – "Aur Nahin Bas Aur Nahin," sung by Mahendra Kapoor, and the duet "Main Na Bhoolunga," sung by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar.

Anand went on to write songs for iconic movies like Kranti. Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara", "Tera Saath Hai To", "Megha Re Megha Re" were some of his other hits. He was a minimalist in every sense. His simple poetry touched everyone.

“I have been out of work for a long time,” he said on stage. Tears started to roll in the audience as Anand started speaking on stage sitting in a wheelchair and folded hands. “Mai ek udte panchi ki tarah yahan [Bombay] aata thaa aur chala jata tha. Raat, Raat Bhar Jag Kar Geet Likhta Thaa. Maine Geet Nahi, Apney Khoon Aur Kaleje Sety Likha. Itna Achaa Lagta Hai Yaad Karke. Aaaj Aisa Lagta Hai Jaise Din Mey Raat Ho Gyi Ho,” he said. (Rough translation: I used to visit Bombay often. I used to burn the midnight oil while writing songs. It was a passion. I wrote with blood and heart. I enjoyed writing. But today it seems that day and night are the same for me.)

“Mai jeena chahta hun. Paidal jata thaa peele kapde pahenkar. Ram ji ney mujhpar kripa nahot ki. Bahot kuch diya. Fir sab kuch chala gya. Mujhe pata nahi chala Ram ji ka kapat kisney band kar diya. Mujhe aajtak pata nahi chala. Ab woh daur nahi, par itna kehna chahta hun ab woh daur nahi. Joh beet gya woh daur lout kar nahi ayega. Is dil mey siva tere koi aur na ayega. Ghar phoonk diya humney ab raakh uthani hai, zindagi aur kuch bhi nahi teri meri kahani hai,” Anand said in a heartbreaking message. [Rough Translation: I want to live. I used to visit temples barefoot. Wore yellow dresses. Lord Ram gave me everything but suddenly everything vanished. As of the God had shut his door on me. I still don’t know what my fault was. No one else will come into my heart again. No matter what has happened, life goes on. That is life]

Watch: Santosh Anand on Indian Idol 12

Lyricist Anand’s words moved Indian Idol Judges Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and other contestants. The show will be aired on Sony TV on Sunday. Neha Kakkar offered the legendary lyricist the sum of Rs 5 lakh.

Santosh Anand has penned a total of 109 songs in 26 films. Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, Anand was awarded the Yash Bharti Award in 2016. But the singer continues to live his life in obscurity and hardship.