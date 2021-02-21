Bigg Boss 14 has reached its grand finale day. The audience is set and the contestants have got their journeys covered. The winner will be announced in a grand finale episode tonight by host Salman Khan who has been the face of the show for the last 10 years. The fight is now between five contestants – Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant. The Grand Finale rehearsals are done, the performances have been shot and the stage is set for the guests to make this an event to remember. While the viewers wait for the ‘bigg’ episode tonight, let’s check out the list of all the 14 winners from the previous seasons. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale, February 21, 2020, Live Updates: Final Battle For The Trophy Begins

Bigg Boss 1 winner: Rahul Roy – Rs 1 crore (2006) Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: From Salman Khan's Performance To Final Showdown, Here's What To Expect From Big Night

Bigg Boss 2 winner: Ashutosh Kaushik – Rs 1 crore (2008) Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live Telecast Online

Bigg Boss 3 winner: Vindu Dara Singh – Rs 1 crore (2009)

Bigg Boss 4 winner: Shweta Tiwari – Rs 1 crore (2010)

Bigg Boss 5 winner: Juhi Parmar – Rs 1 crore (2011)

Bigg Boss 6 winner: Urvashi Dholakia – Rs 50 lakh (2012)

Bigg Boss 7 winner: Gauahar Khan – Rs 50 lakh (2013)

Bigg Boss 8 winner: Gautam Gulati – Rs 50 lakh (2015)

Bigg Boss 9 winner: Prince Narula – Rs 50 lakh (2016)

Bigg Boss 10 winner: Manveer Kumar Baisoya – Rs 50 lakh (2017)

Bigg Boss 11 winner: Shilpa Shinde – Rs 50 lakh (2018)

Bigg Boss 12 winner: Dipika Kakar – Rs 30 lakh (2018)

Bigg Boss 13 winner: Sidharth Shukla – Rs 40 lakh (2019)

Who do you think is winning Bigg Boss 14 tonight?