Munawar Faruqui in Lock Upp: Comedian Munawar Faruqui was revealed as the second contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show Lock Upp. In his latest statement to the media, he spoke about his clashing ideologies with the host and how he doesn’t mind being controversial. Munawar had spent a month in real jail after he was arrested by police in Indore for allegedly ‘insulting Hindu gods and goddesses’ during one of his performances. After he was released, he couldn’t perform and 12 of his shows got cancelled within two months citing the new label that he was given – ‘controversial.’ He bagged a brand new reality show though where he would be locked up in a makeshift prison for 72 days.Also Read - Lock Upp Second Contestant Revealed: Munawar Faruqui's 'Joke Gone Wrong' Lands Him In Kangana's Jail | Watch Promo

Speaking to Indian Express, Munawar said it is important for another person to respect your voice and hear what you have to say if she wants to be heard and respected. Both Munawar and Kangana come from different sets of political ideologies and since the concept of the show gives Kangana power over the contestants, it would be interesting to see if the audience will get to deal with the clash of two beliefs here. Also Read - Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal is First CONFIRMED Contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s Controversial Show

The comedian said, “If someone believes in ideologies, they would also believe that we live in a democratic country. We all have the freedom of speech and to put across our beliefs. If one expects to be heard and their opinions respected, they too would have to do the same. It’s going to be a give and take situation.”

He also spoke about being ‘controversial’ and how that really doesn’t matter to him. “Firstly, I don’t think there’s anything wrong in being controversial. It only means that people did not hear your side of the story, or maybe you were taken out of context. I never wanted to be a part of controversies. I never went and told the media my statement to cause some bawaal (commotion),” said Munawar.

It was in November last year that the comedian had announced quitting his career after the cancellation of his shows. He took to social media to write, “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice (sic).”

Meanwhile, Lock Upp starts from February 27 and streams on ALT Balaji and MX Player apps. The show also features actor Nisha Rawal as one of the contestants.