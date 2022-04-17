Shivam Wants to Hookup in Lock Upp: Actor Shivam Sharma known for his daring jibes on fellow contestants in Lock Upp is never hesitant in pushing the envelope. In the reality show hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut Shivam performed a striptease act on the occasion of celebrating 5 years of ALTBalaji. Prucer Ekta Kapoor was accompanied by brother Tushar and actor Divya Agwarwal on th sets of Lock Upp. Check out this post from Lock Upp:Also Read - Lock Upp Host Kangana Ranaut Feels KGF Star Yash is The New Angry Young Man Post Big B!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Also Read - Umar Riaz And Parineeti Chopra Don The Same T-Shirt, Fans Say, 'There is Something Something Between Them' - See Viral Pics

Shivam Wants To Hookup With Poonam, Marry Payal!

During the truth and dare act Shivam was asked to strip for the women inmates in the jail. In no time the actor was game for the fun task and performed the striptease dance as Kangana and Ekta watched. After completion of the dare Shivam was asked the ‘Kill, Marry or Hookup’ questions with regard to the lady qaidis(inmates). The actor quipped and said he would marry Payal for her cooking skills as she was gharelu(homely). While admiring Poonam for her beauty, Shivam expressed his desire to hookup with her. To which, producer Ekta said, “Hook up with Poonam and Marry Payal, life ban jayegi aapki to(hookup with Poonam and marry Payal, your life will be so happening).” On the kill question, Shivam took Mandana Karimi’s name as he felt, she wasn’t understanding her game. Also Read - Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor, Tushar Kapoor and Divya Agarwal To Celebrate With Inmates!

Kangana Had Praised Poonam For Her Aesthetic Beauty

Poonam Pandey had previously performed a seductive dance segment during the same task. While the inmates raved Poonam sensuous dance moves, Kangana complimented her as aesthetically beautiful. Apart from praising Poonam’s ravishing looks, Kangana told her to open a school to teach ‘art of seduction.’ Lauding Poonam’s ‘seductress’ act Kangana mentioned it is an ancient art.

For more updates on Lock Upp watch out this space.