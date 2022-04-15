Ekta Kapoor Enters Lock Upp With Tushar: Producer Ekta Kapoor is all set to enter her reality show Lock Upp along with brother Tushar to celebrate 5 years of ALTBalaji. Actor Divya Agarwal will also join Ekta and Tushar in the show hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut. The trio is going to celebrate along with Lock Upp contestants. Check out this video on 5 years of ALTBalaji:Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Tears Up Recalling Her Family Once Being Thrown Out of Residential Society, Karanvir Consoles Her - Watch

Lock Upp Crossed 200 Million Views!

Ektaa will interact with jail inmates on the upcoming episode and has also planned some fun activities with them. Lock Upp has crossed 200 million views with its controversial theme comprising heated arguments, rivalry among contestants, emotional breakdowns and challenging tasks. Kangana as the host on the OTT based realty show has been well received by the audience. Also Read - Lock Upp Hot Video: Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi Sizzle in Tiny Clothes, Perform on 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo'

Lock Upp Inmates Asked To Make Cow Dungs!

There were several tasks like Sharirik Shram, during which the kaidis or inmates were asked to make cow dung cakes. The losing block was required to clean their utensils. During the task, Zeeshan Khan had trouble adjusting to the cow dung smell. After a tough battle, the left block won the game. Kaaranvir and Anjali were given punishment to wash utensils.

