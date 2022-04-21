Lock Upp: TV actor Karanvir Bohra, who recently again got evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s reality game show Lock Upp, revealed the game inside the Lock Upp is getting dirty. The actor told in his Instagram live, “I love my fans and I thank them for all their support, it means so much to me! I’m also thankful to have gotten out when I did because there are certain levels I won’t stoop to for the sake of content. Now this show has reached a point of getting even dirtier. I believe in playing a game with dignity and a tinge of badass-ness, but we are expected to turn into savages, which is not me. On the other hand, the time I spent in Lock Upp was an amazing experience, and it’s given me wonderful memories which I will cherish always”.Also Read - Exclusive: Lock Upp Contestant Zeeshan Khan On His Unfair Eviction And Fights In The House - Watch

Lock Upp recently saw the blocks being dissolved and the kaidis became individual contestants on the show. This led to instances of violence erupting on the show. When questioned about not getting the chance to go further in the game, Karanvir Bohra further shared, "There are certain lines that an individual sets for themselves. And I draw that line at 'violence'. That is something I will never do nor tolerate or encourage. I am a son, husband and a father of 3 daughters and if I can't stand up for women then what will I teach my children? And I will not betray myself or anyone by resorting to violence on national television."

Watch Karanvir Bohra’s live Instagram chat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaaranvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)



Karanvir Bohra was well on the track of becoming one of the Top 5 contestants on Lock Upp before his unfortunate elimination from the show.