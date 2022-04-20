Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan-Azma Fallah Fight: Actor Zeeshan Khan opened up on his brawl with Azma Fallah that got him evicted from the reality show Lock Upp. The Kumkum Bhagya actor got into a heated argument with fellow contestant Azma who made derogatory remarks on his girlfriend and family. According to Karan, though he lost his cool, he took a stand for the two most important women in his life. Jailer Karan Kundrra reprimanded both Zeeshan and Azma on the show hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Check out this clip from Lock Upp:Also Read - Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra Mocks Saisha Shinde For Breast Implants, Latter Gets Offended - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Also Read - Lock Upp Update: Jailor Karan Kundrra Eliminates Zeeshan Khan After His Ugly Feud With Azma

Karan Warns Zeeshan Against Hitting Azma!

In the clip Jailer Karan could be seen schooling Zeeshan on not to raise hand on a woman. The former Bigg Boss 15 runner up also told Azma that she wasn’t justified in making derogatory comments on someone’s family or girlfriend. He, however, told Zeeshan it doesn’t give him the right to hit a woman. An enraged Karan said, “Mai yaha hota na teri taange tod deta main (If I was here I would have broken your legs).” Also Read - Lock Upp: Azma Fallah Takes a Dig on Prince Narula’s Past Relationship With Nora Fatehi - Watch Video

Karan Hits Azma With a Broom!

Zeeshan had recently threatened Azma for the second time on Lock Upp after the latter made filthy comments about his girlfriend Reyhna. He even hit her in the eye with a broom after she told him that he can’t dare to touch her. Azma was seen in tears while other contestants tried to control Zeeshan. Jialer Karan pointed out, “The way you assaulted a woman, do you know the legal implications of this s**t? The way you snatched the broom from her, if anyone had acted this way with my sister, I would’ve broken his hand. And then you hit her with that broom.”

Zeeshan Questions Misuse of Feminism Against Him!

Zeeshan opined that as Azma made personal remarks against his mother and girlfriend, as a man he can’t be expected to be perfect all the time. The actor questioned what if the roles were reversed. He said, “So it is ok for a woman to say dirty, derogatory, filthy things about other women but as a man I’m not supposed to stand up for it. I don’t understand why is it put on me in that way and getting the feminism and women angle to it. I also stood up for women.”

‘Lock Upp’ is churning out entertainment for audiences with its unique format. The show is known for having the most controversial celebrities locked in jail. ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants.

For more updates on Lock Upp, check out this space.