Bigg Boss 14 popular Jodi Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head-over-heels in love with each other and they continue to share their PDA moments on social media. On Thursday morning, Eijaz shared a series of pictures with his lady love, Pavitra and it is all about pure love. He can be seen holding Pavitra passionately and planting a kiss on her cheeks.

He captioned the photos, "I love u 1 million…shine on baby." To this Pavitra replied in comments, "I love you, Khansaab". The cute exchange of words won hearts of their fans.

One user wrote, "Missed you both so much." Another commented, "AAAAA IM GOING TO CRY!!!!!" Several others dropped emojis and called them 'cuties'.

Check Out The Photos Here:

Opening about their relationship, Eijaz had said in an interview, “Now that I have come out of the house and I see those clips of our fights, I see that hesitation and smile on my face ki arreh yaar mujhe Pavitra pe gussa kyun nahi aa raha hai? Love for her, I think was always there, and now I have confessed my feelings. And now, I can’t wait to torture her for the rest of my life!”

Sharing his marriage plans, he had said, “We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year.” And Pavitra added, “Things will happen very soon. We can’t predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future.”