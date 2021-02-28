Actor Madhuri Dixit sets the dance floor on fire as she grooves to ‘Naino Mein Sapna’ on Dance Deewano season 3. The show premiered last night, February 27, Sunday. Madhuri, who is a judge on Dance Deewane 3, is seen fulfilling a contestants’ wish. In the latest promo, Kohlapur’s popular dancing couple Ajay and Shilpa. During the audition, they dance to the songs Naina Mein Sapna from Himmatwala. The caption of the video reads, “#DanceDeewane3 Kolhapur ki superstar dancing jodi aa gayi hai #DD3 ke manch par, kaisi hogi inki duo performance? Dekhiye #DanceDeewane3 mein, aaj raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. #DanceMachayenge (sic).” Also Read - Sniffer Dog 'Spike' Part Of Nashik Bomb Squad Given Heartwarming Farewell. Watch Video

Watch the promo here:



Madhuri Dixit along with judges Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande were impressed with the performance. Madhuri told the contestants, “My god aaplogo ki energy kamaal ki hai.” Ajay requested Madhuri to dance with him and she agreed and joined the stage.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and Arjun Bijlani will be missing this time from Dance Deewane. This time, Raghav Juyal will be seen as the host of the dance reality show. The auditions for the show were held digitally this time. The competition at the show is divided into three groups – below 15 years of age, till 30-years and above 35 years.