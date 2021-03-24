Mumbai: Actor Madhuri Dixit is back to judge another dance reality show. This time, she’s back on the sets of Dance Deewane and gracing the show with the yesteryear divas Helen, Waheeda Rehman, and Asha Parekh. The videos of Madhuri trying to emulate their iconic numbers on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 are now going viral on social media. Also Read - Easy Skincare Routine by Madhuri Dixit Nene to Look Radiant & Ageless in no Time | Watch Video

With Waheeda Rehman, the Dhak Dhak girl tries her hands on the iconic song Paan Khaye Saiyan Humaro, while she dances to the Mungda song with Helen. She celebrates Asha Parekh’s grace and quirkiness while performing with her on the song Acha Toh Hum Chalte Hain. All the three Instagram clips from the reality show are being widely appreciated as it celebrates the golden days of Hindi cinema. Also Read - Hair Care Routine Madhuri Dixit Nene Swears By At The Age of 53 | Hair Oil & Mask Recipe Inside

Check out Madhuri Dixit dancing with Helen here:

Check out Madhuri Dixit dancing with Waheeda Rehman here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Check out Madhuri Dixit dancing with Asha Parekh here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

For the episode, while the three yesteryear beauties dressed up in sarees, Madhuri went for a fusion look and wore a bright pink lehenga skirt with a white shirt and a statement kundan-emerald neckpiece. All the four actors looked absolutely radiant in their respective looks and the fans now just can’t wait for the episode to air this weekend on Colors TV.