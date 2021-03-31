Mumbai: Actor Madhuri Dixit has headed to the Maldives for a family vacation as 18 people tested positive on the sets of her reality show Dance Deewane 3. The actor shared a bright picture from the Maldives flaunting her off-duty look as she posed wearing a pair of denim shorts, a floral shirt, and a giant hat with a sprawling sea in the background. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Dancing With Helen, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh on Dance Deewane 3 is The Right Kind of Viral

Madhuri judges Dance Deewane 3 along with Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia. On Tuesday evening, Colors TV released an official statement mentioning that a few crew members and contestants were diagnosed with COVID-19. However, neither of the judges got infected.

The official statement from the channel read, “Some crew members associated with our show Dance Deewane have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine. All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitised. We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines (sic).”

It was also reported that the makers are not postponing the shoot and the sanitisation work has already begun on the sets. The next shoot has been planned for April 5. In the last episode of Dance Deewane 3, veteran actors Helen, Asha Parekh, and Waheeda Rehman graced the show in a special episode.

