Mumbai: Bollywood’s favourite dancer these days – Nora Fatehi – graced the sets of Dance Deewane 3 on Tuesday. She joined judges Madhuri Dixit, Punit J Thakur, and Tushar Kala on the popular dance reality show and had a lot of fun. A video from the episode is now going viral in which Madhuri can be seen matching a few steps with Nora. Both the dancing divas perform together on Nora’s popular song Dilbar. Also Read - Pakistan Minister Addresses Presser 2 Hours Late, Journalists Stage Walkout | Watch Viral Video

While Nora performs her signature moves, Madhuri tries her hands at the belly dancing and totally aces it. Watch Nora and Madhuri grooving to Dilbar like never before: Also Read - Madhuri Dixit in Rs 1,65,000 Pink Lehenga is Straight Out of Fairytale - Check Mesmerising Pics

Nora appeared as the special guest on the show. Interestingly, the popular dancer has been a contestant on the show that used to be judged by Madhuri a few years back. The Canadian dancer is known for her incredible moves and super-energetic performances both on stage and on-screen.

Meanwhile, Madhuri cut a striking picture in her pink lehenga on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. She wore a metallic lehenga by designer Amit Aggarwal and looked absolutely radiant in her outfit. Watch out for this weekend’s episode to witness the fabulous chemistry between Madhuri and Nora on Dance Deewane 3!