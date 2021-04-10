Mahabharata actor Satish Kaul, who is best known for playing Lord Indra in the popular TV show, passes away at the age of 74 due to coronavirus-related complications on Saturday in Ludhiana. Confirming the news with the Indian Express, his sister Satya Devi said, “He had fever for the last five-six days and wasn’t keeping well. So, on Thursday, we admitted him to Shri Rama Charitable Hospital here and then we learnt he had tested positive for coronavirus,” His last rites will be performed on Sunday. The actor is survived by his sister.

Producer and actor Preeti Sapru told Times of India, “He had fever three days ago and then the nurse who was taking care of him got his COVID-19 test done and he was tested positive. I am terribly sad as the nurse had called me but I have set up a camp in my society for COVID tests. We were testing some 600 people for coronavirus and I was very busy with it and couldn’t take the call. Now, I am feeling very bad about it. The nurse who was taking care of him would regularly call me up and make me speak to him and this time I just couldn’t take her call. I am feeling very bad maybe he wanted to talk to me. But our society is in a bad state because there are close to 30 COVID cases and we are trying to control that. He passed today in the afternoon around 2 PM.”

“He was a very affectionate man. I have known him since I was just 11/12 years old. He would come to our house. I did one film with him, a Punjabi movie Suhaag Joda. I always gave him the respect of a senior actor of Punjabi cinema. He has done many Punjabi films. He worked in Hindi films and TV shows as well. He lived in Punjab only for the last few years. This lady was taking care of him when he fell and got operated for his back. He was in the old age home of an NRI which was a beautiful place but he had some problems with the manager there and he left the place. Then he was living with a lady nurse who was taking care of him. He came to Mumbai to my house last year with his sister and her son for lunch. May God rest his soul in peace”, she added remembering him.

The actor has 300 Punjabi and Hindi films to his credit. Last year, the veteran actor opened up about severe financial crises that he had faced, which made it difficult for him to meet his basic needs.