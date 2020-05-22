Veteran actor Satish Kaul has been in the industry for a long time. He has worked with Bollywood films with actors Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and Shahrukh Khan amongst others. He has also worked in the epic mythological saga Mahabharat as Lord Indra. Shockingly, the actor has in recent years been spending life battling penury and multiple health issues, far from the limelight and in rented accommodation. Also Read - Vishnupuran Comes Back on Doordarshan Today, Know When And Where Here

Contrary to reports in a section of the media, Kaul is not in an old age home currently. He is struggling to make ends meet in a rented accommodation in Ludhiana. When IANS got in touch with the actor, the 65-year-old veteran rued that he remains a forgotten star for all, adding that he moved out of the old age home two years ago. Also Read - Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to Now Air on Star Plus After Doordarshan; Know The Date And Timings Here

“I don’t stay in the old age home. I am staying in a rented place in Ludhiana,” Satish dispelled the rumour, speaking to IANS in a frail tone. Also Read - After Doordarshan, Mahabharat to Air on Colors TV

He added, “I shifted to this place from the old-age home two years ago. I am staying here with a woman, Satya, who takes care of me”. Satya Devi is his nurse and is staying in her home for the past three years. Kaul, who has acted in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi films along with several TV serials, shifted to Punjab from Mumbai in 2011 with plans to start an acting school in Ludhiana. However, things didn’t work out and the project failed badly, bringing financial woes.

Reportedly, he was offered a job at Punjabi University, Patiala, in 2014 to teach acting with a monthly pension of Rs 11,000 for three years. In 2015, he fell and suffered a hip fracture, which forced him to stay in bed for over two years. His stint with the university ended in 2017, and since then he has struggled to make ends meet.

Despite the renewed popularity of Mahabharat owing to the reruns amid the lockdown, the actor says he remains forgotten. “Duniya bhul gai hai humare baare mein. Na tab dhyaan dete the, na hi koi ab dhyaan de raha hai (People have forgotten me. They didn’t pay attention to me then, and don’t pay attention now),” said the actor.

Satish Kaul won Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Punjabi cinema in 2011 at PTC Punjabi Film Awards.

Asked about his health, Satya took over the phone and elaborated: “He stayed in a hospital for some time, and then moved to an old age home. But then his health deteriorated. It is not easy staying in an old age home. There are many health problems, including sugar. He has worked extensively, but no one takes interest in senior stars.”

Lockdown has brought more problems in Satish’s life as it is difficult to get medicines.

(With inputs from IANS)