Actor Puja Banerjee who recently had a registered marriage with actor Kunal Verma gave birth to a baby boy on Friday. The couple broke the news on social media and appeared ecstatic in welcoming their first child into the world. They thanked everyone for showering the family with good wishes.

Kunal took to Instagram to share the news with a cute post that read, "Mother Earth got its one more child. Thank you is a very small word to express… we three are humbled… can't express… it's surreal."

A day before welcoming the baby, Kunal had posted a lovely picture of himself posing with Puja, mentioning in the caption that he can’t wait to see the child.

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Puja had talked about having a court marriage with Kunal and how the plans of their wedding in the presence of the family were not fulfilled due to the pandemic. The actor talked about entering into a new phase with their child and said, “Yes, Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April.”

The couple now plans to have a wedding ceremony with all their friends and family members present. Puja said that they are hopeful of having a regular ceremony and take ‘pheras‘ with Kunal once the baby gets settled.

Our congratulations to the new parents!