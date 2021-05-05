Mumbai: Big Boss 5 fame Mahek Chahal is on cloud nine as she is soon going to fly to Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The other contestants on the list this season are Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, and Varun Sood among others. In her latest interview with a daily, Mahek expressed her excitement over starting something new after such a long time and also talked about breaking up with Ashmit Patel. The Nayee Padosan actor mentioned that she was engaged to Ashmit, however, things didn’t go well later. Also Read - Shefali Jariwala Breaks Silence on Facing 'Violence' in First Marriage, Says 'Women Need to be Independent'

The actor who had participated in Bigg Boss season 5 with Ashmit said she decided to walk out of the relationship because she got to know his 'real' side. Speaking to ETimes, Mahek said, "I chose to walk off. When you start living together and spending more time with a particular person, you get to know the real him/her. I don't think that Ashmit was the right person for me."

Mahek added that she depended on nature for inspiration and moving on in life. The actor spent over a year in Goa after her break up with Ashmit and said she found solace in nature and realised that it has healing powers. Mahek also credited her family and friends for standing in her support all these days. She was quoted as saying, "My friends and family stood by me. I shared my issues with them. I was in Goa for a year. Owing to the lockdown, I would come down to Mumbai only if required. I spent a lot of time with nature in Goa; nature has a calming, soothing and healing influence on me. Time heals everything and this time was no exception. It was not easy as there was no work during COVID; so your mind tends to keep thinking the same thing. But I have finally healed myself."

Looks like Mahek is in a happy space and pumped up about KKK 11 and we wish her all the best!