Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have finally addressed the people who often question them about their foster children and accuse them of not being the 'perfect' foster parents to Khushi Ray and Rajveer Ray. They were even called 'biased' for spending more time with their biological child, Tara Jay Bhanushali. They have now written an open letter to all who have accused them of being 'biased' foster parents.

The long post begins with, "A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR." she began her open letter on a strong note. "Yes we are parents, FOSTER parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer. When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decision and the first rights belong to her father and mother."

Mahhi and Jay further explain Khushi and Rajveer's absence, he said, "They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that no one can judge what is better for a child, than their parents. So, today to all of you who may question that why aren't you seeing them with us of feel that we have abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision none of us have a right to interfere in."

“The kids will keep coming and they have two homes for a lifetime, one in their hometown and one with us. All our festivals like Diwali and even Khushi’s birthday are celebrated together. The love doesn’t change and will always only grow!”, she added.

They concluded the letter by requesting everyone to maintain peace, “We hope that all your questions and assumptions are rested for once and all! Please bless our children, wish them well because that’s all we want, positivity and Good Karma!”