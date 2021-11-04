Anupamaa episode today: After watching the latest episode of Anupamaa, fans are in the awe of the growing chemistry between her and Anuj Kapadia. Many fans have taken to social media to express how Anuj and Anupama now behave like a married couple. From understanding each other’s emotions to their telepathic conversations, the way they behave when they are together, speaks a lot of their deepening bond.Also Read - "Main Anupamaa Se Pyaar Karta Hun," Anuj Kapadia Stuns All With His Confession - Fans go Berserk

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia gets floored once again when the love of his life goes on to teach someone the importance of appreciating hardwork and helping the poor, especially on big festivals like Diwali. The scene makes Anuj realise how he’s lucky to have fallen for Anupama. He says, “26 saal toh kya main 26 zindagiyon tak anupama se pyar kar sakta hoon.” Also Read - "Anuj Kapadia Becoming Khatron Ke Khiladi Kapadia" - Fans React to Anupamaa's 'Nazar' Scene in Hilarious Way!

Soon after that, Anuj joins Anupama when she’s buying the diyas and tells her, “Anupama thode diye mere ghar aur office ke liye bhi le lo.” Now, this market scene has made the fans go gaga over Anuj-Anupama’s chemistry. Check out their reactions here: Also Read - Anupamaa Shows Muslim Kid as Kanha Ji, Fans Laud Makers For Subtle Secularism And Progressive Story

“aap logon ko parde, paint, bohot kuchh discuss karna hoga naa ….” haan bol do they are married, matlab vibes toh jo aa rahin hain ✋#Anupamaa | #MaAn pic.twitter.com/lLRCuMF45U — . (@_ayushi_saran) November 4, 2021

“Aur log mujhse poochte hain ki main 26 saal tak kisi se pyar kaise kar sakta hoon? 26 saal toh kya, main 26 zindagiyon tak #Anupamaa se pyaar kar sakta hoon!”#AnujKapadia is devoted to Anu & the trust he has gained in his pure love & friendship will never push Anu away! #MaAn — ~Pooja~TheMarauder (@mavrickk1234) November 4, 2021

Kaafi husband – wife domestic vibes haan ❤

Anupama, Thode diye mere ghar aur Office ke liye bhi lelo ❤

Side note – goddamn Anuj looks soo handsome rolling up his sleeves ❤#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia#MaAn pic.twitter.com/RLLCs8rR7J — Anu and Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@deewaniladki01) November 4, 2021

they behave like a married couple all the time like all the freaking time #anupamaa || #MaAn pic.twitter.com/kN4iqJuk0v — ☽ (@xdelusionalsoul) November 4, 2021

“Ye ghar sabse pyara kyuki, tu iss ghar main rehti h.

Darwaaze pe khushiyan h, buniyaad main iski himmat hai, umeedon ki, deewaron ki, tere iraadon ki chhat h.

Agar nadi h kahin to vo iss ghar se behti h,

Ye ghar sabse pyara kyuki tu iss ghar main rehti h” ❤️❤️#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/45LRwj9zGM — Bhavya (@Bhavya57541875) November 4, 2021

Made me emotional. Powerful message conveyed in a simple way. Kudos to makers #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia https://t.co/1h9gZc6iTm — zing Parth❤️GK❤️ (@zingdeepa) November 4, 2021

Word kam pad jayenge, #AnujKapadia ki tarif ke liye, jiss tarah se vo banda pyaar karta hai #Anupamaa se!! #MaAn is already happily married in my mind ❤️ vo log apni pehli diwali ki shopping karte hue kitne cute lag rahe the❤️ — Mona (AK❤️AJ) (@fangirl2696) November 4, 2021

—the way she is his entire world sometimes it’s so hard to process #anupamaa | #MaAn pic.twitter.com/k14M6xrKbS — ❆ (@bairaagix) November 4, 2021

—26 saal toh kya main 26 zindagiyon tak anupama se pyar kar sakta hoon… theek hai phir hum apne standards leke chalte hai iss zindagi mein toh anuj jaisa milne se raha#anupamaa | #anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/29SJWptI64 — ❆ (@bairaagix) November 4, 2021

Meanwhile, a maha episode is in the pipeline as the Diwali treat to the fans. In the latest promo of the show, it is seen that Vanraj provokes Anuj to confess his feelings for Anupama and he does that, not realising that Anupama is standing right behind him and she overhears the entire argument. She is left stunned to know that Anuj loves her.

Watch out this space for more updates on Anupamaa!