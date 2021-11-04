Anupamaa episode today: After watching the latest episode of Anupamaa, fans are in the awe of the growing chemistry between her and Anuj Kapadia. Many fans have taken to social media to express how Anuj and Anupama now behave like a married couple. From understanding each other’s emotions to their telepathic conversations, the way they behave when they are together, speaks a lot of their deepening bond.Also Read - "Main Anupamaa Se Pyaar Karta Hun," Anuj Kapadia Stuns All With His Confession - Fans go Berserk
In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia gets floored once again when the love of his life goes on to teach someone the importance of appreciating hardwork and helping the poor, especially on big festivals like Diwali. The scene makes Anuj realise how he's lucky to have fallen for Anupama. He says, "26 saal toh kya main 26 zindagiyon tak anupama se pyar kar sakta hoon."
Soon after that, Anuj joins Anupama when she's buying the diyas and tells her, "Anupama thode diye mere ghar aur office ke liye bhi le lo." Now, this market scene has made the fans go gaga over Anuj-Anupama's chemistry. Check out their reactions here:
Meanwhile, a maha episode is in the pipeline as the Diwali treat to the fans. In the latest promo of the show, it is seen that Vanraj provokes Anuj to confess his feelings for Anupama and he does that, not realising that Anupama is standing right behind him and she overhears the entire argument. She is left stunned to know that Anuj loves her.
