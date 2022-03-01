Anupamaa episode today: The Tuesday episode of Anupamaa was saved by the beautiful precap that changed the #MaAn fans lives forever. Anupama couldn’t announce her decision of marrying Anuj Kapadia in front of the entire family but she made a silent confession to Anuj later that just culminated into probably the most beautiful and emotional moment of the show.Also Read - Anupamaa Pregnancy Twist: Kinjal's Moment Ruins Things For Anuj-Anupama, Will They Get Married Now?

Anupama and Anuj take the vow of not leaving each other forever, hold each other’s hands, and hug each other like never before. The episode began with Anupama dancing her heart out after learning about Kinjal’s pregnancy after which the entire Shah family joins the celebration leaving Anuj trying to hide his pain and heartbreak. Later, Anupama goes out of the Shah house seeing how she could not break the news of accepting the marriage proposal in front of her family. She sits on a bench and breaks down. Also Read - 5 Major Anupamaa Spoilers Ahead of Her 45th Birthday, Big Shock Awaits The Shah Family

Right when the fans thought that this is the beginning of the long wait to see Anuj and Anupama married, the makers introduced the promo of the next episode in which Anupama clearly tells Anuj, ‘main aapse shaadi karna chahti hun‘ – a confession that just sweeps Anuj off his feet. He can’t believe his eyes and his ears and tells Anupama that he will never leave her alone. Anupama hugs him tightly and he embraces her in his arms. Also Read - Anupamaa New Episode: Anuj Kapadia Proposes Marriage, Says 'I Want to be Mr Anupama Joshi'

Kal kisine puchha tha sindoor ki dibbi kisko mili hogi

Ye lo ab pata chala ki anuj ko aesa kyo laga k anu ne haa hi bola he ye sindoor dekhke

Sahi insan k paas pahuchi he#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/0WOsi82Sjs — Anjali (@Anjalik020) March 1, 2022

#Anupamaa after hugging Anuj : – “Yeh toufa humne khudko diya hai” 😌❤💃✨😂#MaAn

Birthday girl ko bhi toh b’day gift chahiye🤭

Sirf return gifts thodi degi😜😂 pic.twitter.com/HZNXHE0AwR — Komal (@Komal_A05) March 1, 2022

Anuj k dil ke paas is hug ke baare kya bolu anuj k tarah meri bhi bolti band ho gayi 😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn #GauravKhanna #rupaliganguly pic.twitter.com/N4ijJ1XgQo — Anjali (@Anjalik020) March 1, 2022

Wese yaha pe agar anu k lipstick anuj ke shirt pe lag gayi aur dono wapas shah house gaye to anuj k shirt pe lipstick mark dekh kya hoga 🙈🙈🙈🙈😜😜

Samar GK dolly sab kya chidhayenge aur devika hoti to baat hi alag thi#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/1ouEXOduY5 — Anjali (@Anjalik020) March 1, 2022

I never knew that “sabr ka fal hug hota hai?” I freaking can’t believe, I really loved how she leaned on his chest and closed her eyes, he is her home, her safe place and her peace 🥺💘#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/luNS3jgcYG — preeto | hdb tasss! ❤️ (@preet_armaalian) March 1, 2022

In the middle of my exam preparation Just my stupid brain imagining that what if #Anupamaa lipstick mark is imprinted on #AnujKapadia shirt🙈🙈😅🤭🤗

Okay bye I’m running 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️#Anupama #MaAn pic.twitter.com/uLJtzqX8g9 — Sunena (@Rupali_licious) March 1, 2022

While the fans are celebrating, we are hoping that this is just not yet another #MaAn dream sequence. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!