Anupamaa episode today: The Tuesday episode of Anupamaa was saved by the beautiful precap that changed the #MaAn fans lives forever. Anupama couldn't announce her decision of marrying Anuj Kapadia in front of the entire family but she made a silent confession to Anuj later that just culminated into probably the most beautiful and emotional moment of the show.
Anupama and Anuj take the vow of not leaving each other forever, hold each other's hands, and hug each other like never before. The episode began with Anupama dancing her heart out after learning about Kinjal's pregnancy after which the entire Shah family joins the celebration leaving Anuj trying to hide his pain and heartbreak. Later, Anupama goes out of the Shah house seeing how she could not break the news of accepting the marriage proposal in front of her family. She sits on a bench and breaks down.
Right when the fans thought that this is the beginning of the long wait to see Anuj and Anupama married, the makers introduced the promo of the next episode in which Anupama clearly tells Anuj, 'main aapse shaadi karna chahti hun' – a confession that just sweeps Anuj off his feet. He can't believe his eyes and his ears and tells Anupama that he will never leave her alone. Anupama hugs him tightly and he embraces her in his arms.
While the fans are celebrating, we are hoping that this is just not yet another #MaAn dream sequence. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!