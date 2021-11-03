Anupamaa Maha Episode: In the upcoming Diwali episode of Anupamaa, the fans would see Anuj Kapadia finally confessing his love for her in front of the entire Shah family. A promo of the show that is now doing the rounds features Vanraj provoking Anuj to speak the truth. In a glimpse of the ‘maha episode’, the fans would see a naive Anuj giving in to Vanraj when he pulls his collar and asks him the truth about his feelings for Anupama. An agitated Anuj shouts at Vanraj and says he has no qualms in accepting that he has always been in love with Anupama.Also Read - "Anuj Kapadia Becoming Khatron Ke Khiladi Kapadia" - Fans React to Anupamaa's 'Nazar' Scene in Hilarious Way!
The highlight of the promo is Anupama gets to know the truth of Anuj’s feelings towards her. When he is telling Vanraj everything in front of the entire Shah family, Anupama is standing right behind him and she is stunned to overhear the entire argument. The promo has left the fans in a fix who were expecting something sweet and happier as part of the Diwali-special week but rather got something shocking. Check out how the fans are still wondering if this is a dream sequence or will Anupama really get to know the truth so soon. Also Read - Anupamaa Shows Muslim Kid as Kanha Ji, Fans Laud Makers For Subtle Secularism And Progressive Story
Also Read - "Main Character Certificate Dete Dete Thak Gayi Hun'! Anupamaa's Sharp Responses to Vanraj And Baa Win Fans' Hearts
Meanwhile, Anupama has finally found a house for herself after a lot of struggle. She will soon be seen making her Grah Pravesh into the house with the support of her entire family sans Baa, Vanraj, and Kavya. Watch out this space for all the latest episodes on Anupamaa!