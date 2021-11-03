Anupamaa Maha Episode: In the upcoming Diwali episode of Anupamaa, the fans would see Anuj Kapadia finally confessing his love for her in front of the entire Shah family. A promo of the show that is now doing the rounds features Vanraj provoking Anuj to speak the truth. In a glimpse of the ‘maha episode’, the fans would see a naive Anuj giving in to Vanraj when he pulls his collar and asks him the truth about his feelings for Anupama. An agitated Anuj shouts at Vanraj and says he has no qualms in accepting that he has always been in love with Anupama.Also Read - "Anuj Kapadia Becoming Khatron Ke Khiladi Kapadia" - Fans React to Anupamaa's 'Nazar' Scene in Hilarious Way!

The highlight of the promo is Anupama gets to know the truth of Anuj’s feelings towards her. When he is telling Vanraj everything in front of the entire Shah family, Anupama is standing right behind him and she is stunned to overhear the entire argument. The promo has left the fans in a fix who were expecting something sweet and happier as part of the Diwali-special week but rather got something shocking. Check out how the fans are still wondering if this is a dream sequence or will Anupama really get to know the truth so soon. Also Read - Anupamaa Shows Muslim Kid as Kanha Ji, Fans Laud Makers For Subtle Secularism And Progressive Story

I think they have just shot it in the diwali attire but the actual scene would be different..like it was with #anupamaa leaving Shah house https://t.co/4OMCFY9IOY — RanaD (@RanaD35696131) November 3, 2021

Testing times ahead for #MaAn but I believe this time it’s #AnujKapadia this time💥💥 he will take over the charge!! Am feeling so nervous rn!!😰😰 kispe concentrate karoon show pe ya Anuj ke hotness pe #Anupamaa — Thasneem🌈 (@CSKAniditaMaAn) November 3, 2021

Ye meraa sharrap hai sharrap😭 https://t.co/phQ5Iq57xl — CHIPU((sairat/anuj)❤️❤️) (@TweetsbyHimadri) November 3, 2021

Even if he confesses it would be I ONLY IN FRONT IF V AND KAVYA TABHI TO SILENTLY THEY WILL FIGHT WITHOUT ANUPAMAA KNOWS ITS JUST MY PREDICTION #Anupamaa — Dips (@Dipsrx19) November 3, 2021

Mujhe to dream hi lagta hai MAY BE JIS TARAH SE DIKHA RAHE HAI WAISA TO BILKUL NAI LAGTA#Anupamaa — Dips (@Dipsrx19) November 3, 2021

Why so early mera dil dhak dhak ho raha hain Anupama pls don’t make any stupid decision after knowing this #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn https://t.co/GX0oF7os4y — Mithu (@mithulovesksg) November 3, 2021

I am guessing , #anupama comes to shah house for some emergency situation and they don’t allow her inside . Then Anuj goes in and has this conversation the toxic shah group .. She may be standing outside the house ( my own theory) 😁 #Anupamaa — Kalaantara (@kalaantara) November 3, 2021

Hope anu doesnt go to any cilly conclusions after this confession…#Anupamaa — Joo (@njyothi81) November 3, 2021

Vhi me keh rahi hu it ll be face off between ravan and anuj I guess kuch esa hua hoga situation out of control hui hogi tabhi anuj gaya vaha this promo is misleading pura juth bhi nhi aur sach bhi nhi #Anupamaa — RD (@RD0392) November 3, 2021

Av to Naye ghar main settle hui thi. Thoda aur din ruk jaate. I just don’t like one thing. Instead of focusing #maan project and their bonding writers always stick to shah family drama. Can’t they keep those shah family drama and anupama life separate. #anupamaa https://t.co/FZn3LPUjVh — ANGEL BOBBY (@biswabasini11) November 3, 2021

So new promo anuj in anger confesses his love

Well done anuj

Testing times for Anupama now

Am sure trust will win Now can we have powerful anuj kapadia against toxic moron and his minnions #anupamaa #maan #anujkapadia #anupama — DevNa| Devoleena FanClub🌸🌟 (@DevNaFC) November 3, 2021

#Anupamaa anuj went to shah house may be situation is out control — RD (@RD0392) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Anupama has finally found a house for herself after a lot of struggle. She will soon be seen making her Grah Pravesh into the house with the support of her entire family sans Baa, Vanraj, and Kavya. Watch out this space for all the latest episodes on Anupamaa!