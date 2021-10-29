Anupamaa Latest Episode: The viewers are celebrating Anupama’s big decision for her self-respect. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, she finally gives back to her naysayers – Baa, Vanraj, Toshu, and Kavya – and decides to leave the Shah house for the better. But before she does that, she gives a solid earful to both Baa and Vanraj when they dare to raise fingers at her character. Her powerful responses to Vanraj’s allegations when he assassinates her character have won the audience’s hearts. Sample this:Also Read - Anupamaa New Entry: Will Savita Prabhune Bring New Twist To Anupama-Anuj's Love Story? Find Out Here
“Vanraj: Gire tho tum aur Anuj Kapadia ho Anupama
Anupama: Aap aise baat soch soch ke yaha bhaite bhaite gir gaye.
Vanraj: Kaha tumhhari bahon mein
Anupama: Naji mere Goad mein! (sic).”
Meanwhile, the fans are also excited to see this new inning of Anupama when she decides to be independent away from the responsibilities of those who have only insulted her and stopped her from growing in life. It is likely that Anupama will find solace in the support of her mother and brother and will start living with them to build a life of her own. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!