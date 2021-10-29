Anupamaa Latest Episode: The viewers are celebrating Anupama’s big decision for her self-respect. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, she finally gives back to her naysayers – Baa, Vanraj, Toshu, and Kavya – and decides to leave the Shah house for the better. But before she does that, she gives a solid earful to both Baa and Vanraj when they dare to raise fingers at her character. Her powerful responses to Vanraj’s allegations when he assassinates her character have won the audience’s hearts. Sample this:Also Read - Anupamaa New Entry: Will Savita Prabhune Bring New Twist To Anupama-Anuj's Love Story? Find Out Here

“Vanraj: Gire tho tum aur Anuj Kapadia ho Anupama

Anupama: Aap aise baat soch soch ke yaha bhaite bhaite gir gaye.

Vanraj: Kaha tumhhari bahon mein

Anupama: Naji mere Goad mein! (sic).”

Today #Anupamaa proved that its not like other ITV serials with EMA of husband n bechari patni …

Serials with this concept initially seemed feminist but later turns in bechari shit, she sacrificing for family BUT #Anupamaa IS DIFFERENT FOR ME NOW — mann_ki_maalik (@SakhiTweets) October 29, 2021

Finally she left that house.. Now a new beginning is waiting for her ✨

. #Anupamaa . #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/UAHOOuaICh — Jadoo (@_butterxflyy_) October 29, 2021

@TheRupali nailed this scene today . . Finally Anupama have it back to her toxic ex husband ,his cheap wife, hypocrite baa and her toxic son paritosh. Was waiting for this for a long time. #Anupamaa https://t.co/1us5y49EcH — ❣︎ (@astrophile124) October 29, 2021

Lots of love for MAMAJI for saying such-

“Tum toh itar laga ke mehkati ho naa, lekin #Anupamaa ke CHARITRA SE KHUSBOO aati hai”

&

that’s it. — Snow-white (@SnowDrop101) October 29, 2021

Dude’s trying to hit at her honor – Sadly she doesn’t wear it on her sleeve like his fragile ego. Ufff the SWAG of #Anupamaa off to @sudhanshu1974 for mastering the craft so BRILLIANT He can make people hate the character – not every -ve protagonist has this niche pic.twitter.com/LI2D1O4lk7 — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) October 29, 2021

“Chup warna aisa thappad lagaungi ki sidha penthouse mein jaake girega”

Damn

Finally toshu ko kya sunaya hai yaar#Anupamaa https://t.co/vI4IhbXuUw — Komal (@Komal54335888) October 29, 2021

#Anupamaa best episode ever Rupali mam fab job — Bhavya (@Bhavya88929298) October 29, 2021

Watching this on loop

This makes #Anupamaa a real feminist serial n not pseudo feminist …

Woman-she is not weak , she is quite because she dont want to break the family ..

I hated when they showed #Anupamaa being quite everytime because of family…

But today https://t.co/HzVIiXpXOs — mann_ki_maalik (@SakhiTweets) October 29, 2021

The vile trio deserves nothing but shit #Anupamaa https://t.co/fwL4VGQNN0 — Anu and Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@deewaniladki01) October 29, 2021

This really made me emotional yaar She has gone through so much since 25 years but still this family treated her so badly.. How many more question she has to answer? how many more allegations she has to face? how many time her heart will break?

. #Anupamaa . #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/ei0eUCRP03 — Jadoo (@_butterxflyy_) October 29, 2021

I am speechless after watching today’s episode. Speechless for the way V, K, Toshu and Baa slandered #Anupamaa Speechless for the pain that Anu endeared, being character shammed in front of her kids. Speechless for the way Anupamaa stood up for herself. — Niyati (@NiyatiMandaliya) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the fans are also excited to see this new inning of Anupama when she decides to be independent away from the responsibilities of those who have only insulted her and stopped her from growing in life. It is likely that Anupama will find solace in the support of her mother and brother and will start living with them to build a life of her own. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!