Mumbai: Mallika Sherawat, Gautam Rode and Esha Gupta are coming together with a thriller web series titled, Nakaab. The trailer of the show has been released and it investigates a high-profile death case.

The spine-chilling trailer shows how Gautam Rode and Esha Gupta are playing the role of two cops in the show who are investigating the death of a television actor. While some suspect that it is a case of suicide, others suspect murder. It is therefore Gautam and Esha who are all set to unveil this mystery. Gautam Rode's fierce look and Esha Gupta's intelligence add excitement to the trailer. It further shows that Mallika Sherawat is playing the role of Zohra Mehra, who is a prime suspect in this murder case. While Gautam and Esha probe the case, they get to know about stunning details.

Gautam Rode took to social media, sharing the trailer and wrote, "Accident, suicide ya murder? Khulenge raaz, jab hatenge #NakaabOnMXPlayer, 15 September ko."

Mallika Sherawat also shared the trailer on her official Instagram profile.

Prior to Nakaab, Gautam Rode was seen in State of Siege- Temple attack where he essayed the role of an army Major.

Nakaab will be released on MX Player on September 15. Are you excited for it?