Actor Malvi Malhotra who was stabbed thrice by a producer for allegedly turning down his marriage proposal has undergone plastic surgery. In her latest interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that the man tried to injure her face with a knife but she covered it with her hands and ended up getting badly wounded. She also revealed that the knife incision in her stomach was about 1.5 inches. Also Read - Malvi Malhotra Case: Mumbai Police Traces Producer Yogesh Who Escaped After Stabbing Actor

Malvi is getting treated at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital and she said it’s going to take a few months to recover. “I think it will take 2-3 months before I am alright. Right now, the fingers of my left hand are not moving. The knife incision in my stomach was about 1.5 inches,” she said. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Extends Her Support To Malvi Malhotra, Takes Dig at Film Industry And 'Nepotism Kids'

The producer named Yogesh Mahipal Singh reportedly stalked her and went the filmy way to try to ‘woo her’ after she turned down his proposal. Malvi explained that she was returning from a cafe that day when he pulled over in a car and stabbed her in the stomach first. The actor said that she asked him to not create any scene there but he started stabbing her in rage. Also Read - Malvi Malhotra Seeks Justice From NCW, Asks Kangana Ranaut For Help After Being Stabbed For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

“I told him to stop the tamasha. Instead, he got down from the car and stabbed me in my stomach. Next, he wanted to injure my face. I kept my hand on the face to avoid any injuries but his knife went deep into my right hand and wounded it badly. The fingers region in my left hand also got inflicted with bruises. I went down on the ground as I had started to bleed profusely,” she narrated.

Malvi had met Yogesh for work in January this year after which she went to Ooty to shoot for a Tamil film where he again met the man. She said that she had been avoiding him ever since but during their third meeting he said that he had feelings for her and he wanted to marry her. The actor politely turned him down and didn’t see him. However, after staying away for sometime, he emerged again and started sending him flowers and kept waiting outside her building for hours to see her and talk to her.

We wish Malvi a speedy recovery and quick action against the culprit!