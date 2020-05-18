Actor Manmeet Grewal‘s suicide has left the TV industry in shock, especially the actors who didn’t know him personally but related to his plight. Actor Nia Sharma, who is currently seen in Naagin 4, wrote a long note about the news and mentioned how the producers have kept the salaries of various actors and technicians during the ongoing lockdown period that is affecting the financial condition of these artistes badly. Nia said Manmeet was just one case that got highlighted but the need for finance and no work during this period that he had experienced is what others are experiencing too. Also Read - TV Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself, Friend Manjit Says Neighbours Didn't Help Fearing he Had Coronavirus

The popular actor said she knows a lot of friends who have not been able to pay their EMIs and rents because they have not been given their salaries. And that should change right away otherwise there would be more horrible news coming our way. Nia appealed to the producers to understand that while they are facing problems too, they should be willing to understand the concerns of their employees as well.

A part of the actor's Instagram post read, "I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with .. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon ,but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff , I totally respect that! Infact would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here. On that note, I'd just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/ friends, other daily wagers that their dues be paid asap especially at a time when they need it the most so that we're not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month later!! I wish to be financially so strong one day that I myself could help people around. I rest my note." (sic)

Manmeet had got married two years back and was living with his wife in Mumbai. On Friday, May 15, he hanged himself to a ceiling fan and committed suicide while his wife was working in the kitchen. His good friend, Manjit Singh, later revealed that Manmeet was going through a tough phase financially and had not paid his rent for the last two months. However, he never felt that he would end his life due to this crisis. Manjit added that when Manmeet’s wife saw her husband hanging from the ceiling fan, she screamed and neighbours gathered around but none of them helped her to get rid of the dupatta in Manmeet’s neck fearing that the actor had COVID-19.