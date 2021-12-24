Mansi Srivastava’s bachelorette party pics: Ishqbaaz actor Mansi Srivastava is getting married in January and her girlfriends threw a pretty bachelorette party for her on Thursday evening. The pictures from Mansi’s bachelorette party are currently going viral on social media. Mansi’s Ishqbaaz co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parekh, Nehalaxmi Iyer and Vindhya Tiwari among others can be seen having a blast at the party.Also Read - Bepanah Pyaar Teaser Out: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra's Love-And-Hate Relationship Leaves Fans Excited

In one picture, Mansi is seen posing with her beautiful cake with ‘bride to be’ written over it, while in another she is seen posing with her girl gang alongside a pool. Seems like the girls had a fun pool party in the day and then had a cozy in-house celebration during the evening time. Mansi is seen wearing a white dress with a pink sachet and a pink balloon in her hand. Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Bapanah Pyaar First Look Out: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra Are All Set To Flaunt Their Sizzling Chemistry

Mansi is getting married to food and travel photographer Kapil Tejwani on January 22 in Mumbai. The couple has booked a lavish hotel for their wedding and other festivities. While this was the first pre-wedding function of the couple, the two will host other functions starting two days before their wedding next year.

Among the many pictures that are floating on the internet, the ones shared by Surbhi have received the maximum love. The Ishqbaaz girl gang is seen looking absolutely hot in their bikini avatars while in other photos, they are seen dressed in stylish dresses.

Earlier, as reported by Bombay Times, “Mansi and Kapil met at the shoot of a commercial years ago but lost touch. They reconnected seven years later and have been dating since 2019. It wasn’t love at first sight for the couple. They had a rather mature approach towards their relationship and took their time to know each other better.”

Congratulations to the couple!