Marathi actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away in Maharashtra's Satara on Tuesday. She was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and was reportedly critical. The veteran actor is a popular face on Marathi television, in films, and theatre.

The 79-year-old actor was shooting for her mythological show titled Aai Mazi Kalubai when she was diagnosed with COVID. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, around 20 members from the show's cast and crew had contracted the virus after the production called a dance group from Mumbai for the show. While most of the members were asked to quarantine at home, the veteran actor was admitted with critical illness.

Her notable movies in the Hindi cinema include Apne Paraye, for which she nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress at Filmfare Awards, Woh Saath Din, Namak Halaal, Yaadon Ki Kasam, and Shaukeen among others. In the Marathi cinema, she gave memorable performances in films like Umbartha, Navri Mile Navryala, and Vahinichi Maya among others.

Wabgaonkar has got over 100 movies, plays, and TV series to her credit. Her passing away is a big loss to the Marathi entertainment industry. May her soul rest in peace!