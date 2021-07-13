MasterChef Australia Finale: MasterChef Australia Season 13 is all set to premiere its finale episode and the winner will be announced today, July 13. Kishwar Chowdhury, who impressed judges with her Bangladeshi dishes, is one of the grand finalists of the show and will be seen competing against Justin Narayan and Pete Campbell. She has wowed judges with her Bengali dishes. She presented Panta Bhaat and Aloo Bharta as her final feast to the judges Mellisa Leong, Andy Allen, and Jock Zonfrillo. She is one of the strongest contenders to take home the trophy. It should be noted that she created a storm with her cooking in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.Also Read - Kashmir's Sandeep Pandit Impresses MasterChef Australia Judges With Culinary Skills

Who Is Kishwar Chowdhary?

Kishwar Chowdhary was born and brought up in Melbourne and completed her graduation in Australia and pursued her post-graduation degree in Graphic Design from the University of Arts in London. The 38-year-old is an owner of a printing business. She is close to her Bangladeshi heritage, which also reflects in her food. After her stint in Germany, she spent six years in Bangladesh establishing her business there. In 2015, she came back to Melbourne. She is married to her high school sweetheart, Ehtesham and they have an 11-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. Also Read - Saransh Goila Whose Butter Chicken is World Famous Becomes First Indian Chef To Appear As Judge on MasterChef Australia

Her whole purpose has been to revive the long-forgotten traditional Bengali dishes that are loaded with interesting backstories. Her dishes have been all about comfort, simple and home-style food. Her Bengali dishes such as Haryali chicken with Australian flavour twist, Bengali Khichuri with Begun Bharta, Bengali Patties left judges impresses. Her dream is to write a coo0kbook with Bangladeshi food and flavours. Also Read - 'Regionality' sets Indian food apart: Chef Gary Mehigan

Her Bengali dish Called Panta Bhaat and served with Aloo Bhorta and Sardines. Interestingly, the fish earned a perfect 30 from the judges. Panta Bhaat is known as poor man’s food and is a centuries-old dish that is consumed during summer. It is prepared with the previous night’s leftover rice. Kishwar has a lot of chances to take the trophy home and her fans are rooting for him.

MasterChef Australia currently airs on Channel 10 in Australia and in India, viewers can watch the show on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium.