On Thursday morning, the television industry was in for a shock after a few artistes and crew members from the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali tested positive for COVID-19. This is the maximum numbers of Coronavirus cases that have happened just from one set of a show. A source close to the development said, "The shooting was stalled on Wednesday and Thursday and will resume hopefully on Friday morning. The lead actors and some other main characters have tested negative and are likely to start shooting."

The Producer of the show, Sandiip Sikcand, released an official statement that read, "Few artists and crew members who are a part of the TV show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have tested positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. All of them have received medical help/attention and are under quarantine. The Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) is informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to."

This a very well known fact that COVID-19 is on the rise in Maharashtra and many celebrities have contracted the virus such as Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutria, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

For the uninitiated, the show launched a month ago and is based on the Telugu show, Gorinkatu. The show features Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao in the lead roles.